The central premise and promise of the Biden campaign in 2020 was that he'd return things to normal. But, normal meant different things to different people. For some 'normal' meant a return to a pre-Trumpian model of presidential leadership; one with more gravitas and stability and less drama, chaos and late-night tweeting. For others, 'normal' meant a return to pre-COVID life of social gatherings, in-person schooling and a re-opened economy.