7 Potential Game-Changers That Could Rock the Midterms | RealClearPolitics

As it stands now, Republicans look to be in prime position to retake both chambers of Congress in next year’s midterm elections. With vulnerable Democrat incumbents like Raphael Warnock in Georgia, Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire, and Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada up for reelection, the GOP has high hopes of breaking past the 50/50 tie in the Senate. The situation is even better in the House, with Democrats holding a razor-slim 3-seat majority after losing 13 seats in 2020. However, as COVID-19, BLM riots, and Biden corruption scandals showed last year, events have a way of shaking up political races in dramatic and often unpredictable ways. It’s often said that a few months is a long time in politics, and we have more than a year to go before November 2022.