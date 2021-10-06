Policing Isn’t Supposed to Be Fun | RealClearPolitics

A couple of weeks ago, I was on the phone with a lawyer in Atlanta for a story about mayoral politics here. Policing has become the issue in the upcoming mayor’s race, and early last month, the City Council green-lit a plan for a new $90 million training site for cops and first responders. “It’s a morale boost for the police,” the lawyer told me, a remark that might sound like a withering appraisal of the city’s motives — why would you ever spend $90 million just because the cops are sad? — but that’s actually an almost verbatim recap of why it’s being done, according to local officials. “As long as I’ve been working,” the lawyer went on, “since 2008,” the police have “always complained about a morale deficiency.” And the reasons have “changed. Sometimes it’s, ‘Oh, they don’t pay us enough.’ Sometimes they don’t like their leadership. They never come out and say, ‘We are just satisfied.’”