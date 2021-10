Bret Baier has been an anchor at Fox News since the very beginning, starting the Atlanta Bureau out of his apartment garage with just a cell phone and fax machine. And now as Fox News celebrates its 25th anniversary, Baier is the current executive editor of Special Report with Bret Baier and chief political anchor of the network. Baier has covered every hard-hitting news story imaginable – from 9/11 to the most recent tumultuous presidential elections.