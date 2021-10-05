Republicans' Hypocrisy on Mask Mandates | RealClearPolitics

Thanks to COVID-19, schools in Tennessee's third-most populated county were closed Monday. But it's not for the reason you'd think. Earlier this month, the Knox County School Board voted against requiring students wear masks, which prompted some families of children with disabilities to file a lawsuit alleging the school was infringing on their children's right to an education under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Last week, U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer agreed, prompting Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas to issue a statement over the weekend informing parents that the district would close "in an effort to ensure we are in compliance with" the ruling.