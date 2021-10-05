Build Back Better Is a Winning Agenda | RealClearPolitics

We are all majority makers from the class of 2018. We were elected to Congress in swing districts all across the country, not only to serve as a check on an unpopular Republican president, but to follow through on our promise to fight for the millions of middle class families who cast their ballots in our favor. We ran and won twice in some of the most competitive districts in the country. And along the way, we made promises to our voters: to fight to lower the cost of health care and prescription drugs, expand access to early childhood and post-secondary education, fix the roads and address the urgent threat of climate change as we enacted policies designed to benefit hardworking families.