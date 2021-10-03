Obama's Squandered Opportunity | RealClearPolitics

In this excerpt from the latest episode of The Glenn Show, things get a little heated when the subject of Barack Obama comes up. Okay, I get a little heated. But I cannot help but look back on Obama’s presidency and see wasted potential. I cannot help but look back and think that if he had shown a little more guts, if he had refused to tolerate the lawlessness of the worst protests of his second term, he might have stopped a lot of the rioting, looting, and intolerance that we see today before it started.