 Obama's Squandered Opportunity | RealClearPolitics

Obama's Squandered Opportunity

Glenn Loury, Substack October 3, 2021

Obama's Squandered Opportunity
P090909PS-0765 Pete Souza

In this excerpt from the latest episode of The Glenn Show, things get a little heated when the subject of Barack Obama comes up. Okay, I get a little heated. But I cannot help but look back on Obama’s presidency and see wasted potential. I cannot help but look back and think that if he had shown a little more guts, if he had refused to tolerate the lawlessness of the worst protests of his second term, he might have stopped a lot of the rioting, looting, and intolerance that we see today before it started.

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2021 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site