Justice Sotomayor Exposes the Left's Lie About the Court | RealClearPolitics

The U.S. Supreme Court begins its new term next week, which means all eyes have again returned to the justices' marble palace at 1 First Street NE. This Court term, unlike the last one, promises to be a blockbuster: The hot-button issues of abortion, gun rights and potentially affirmative action will all be on the justices' docket. By the end of this term, we should have a definitive answer as to just how "conservative" the putatively conservative, 6-3 Republican-nominated majority Court actually is.