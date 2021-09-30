Biden's 'C-Team' Administration | RealClearPolitics

Karl Marx once observed that history often repeats, first as tragedy, then as farce. He did not ascribe this to some great mystical force, but rather to the common desire of resentful mediocrities to imitate the heroes of their youth. At the time, he was referring to the effort of Napoleon III, the nephew of the great Napoleon, to ape the pomp of his uncle when he could not match the authentic article. But for Marx, it also applied to the politicians of the left who tried to imitate Robespierre without one tenth of the substance.