Bernie's $3.5T Budget Is Blueprint for Instant Socialism | RealClearPolitics

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans a vote soon to push Senator Bernie Sanders's $3.5 trillion socialist dream budget one step closer to law.The news grows worse from there.Every other detail about this onerous legislation merits scorn, revulsion, and rejection.The Build Back Better budget resolution boasts a $3.5 trillion price tag. Taxpayers should be so lucky.This figure assumes that several key initiatives, including the child tax credit, will expire in three to five years. Since government programs are virtually immortal, this is not wishful thinking. It's pure fantasy.