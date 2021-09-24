The Texas Abortion Debacle: Deny Women Rights at Your Peril | RealClearPolitics

bs-ed-0924-texas-abortion-rights. Recently, former Baltimore Sun reporter, The Wire creator and editorialist-at-heart David Simon announced on Twitter that his newest TV project, a nonfiction miniseries based on events in Texas won't be filmed in the Lone Star State because of its unconstitutional abortion ban. Other companies, and lots of voters, have expressed similar disdain for the law, suggesting such efforts to severely restrict abortion rights in the Lone Star State spell trouble not just for women but for the authoritarian extremists behind the law.