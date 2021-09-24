Dems, Get Behind Biden's Bills | RealClearPolitics

Like many political battles in Washington, the effort to pass the Biden Build Back Better agenda seems to operate in a different universe, where common sense dies at the altar of special interests, inside baseball and Republican intransigence. Watching cable news, you'd think Democrats were repeating the mistakes of 2010, dooming themselves to lose their House majority and risking the Senate in the midterms. Give me a break. Passing the bipartisan infrastructure bill and reconciliation package would put our government and economy back on the side of working and middle-class Americans for the first time in generations. Passing it won't cost the Democrats the House or Senate; in fact, it's the only thing that can help them keep it.