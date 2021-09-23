Does the Biden Admin Want to Solve the Border Crisis? | RealClearPolitics

Biden administration officials are scrambling to remove the thousands of illegal border crossers, most originally from Haiti, who remain under that bridge in Del Rio, Texas. Officials are moving many of the migrants to the care of aid organizations that will send them to live all around the United States. Others are being taken straight to airports for the trip to a new destination in the country. Some, single males, mostly, are being sent to Haiti, although the Biden administration is the target of protests for taking that action and could stop any day.