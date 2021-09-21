Another Self-Imposed Crisis Blows Up in Biden's Face | RealClearPolitics

While the president took a long weekend relaxing at the beach in Delaware, another self-imposed crisis blew up in his face. The migrant shantytown under a concrete overpass in Del Rio, Texas, had ballooned to 15,000 souls, mainly Haitians. They were running out of food and water amid dangerously unsanitary conditions. With a pipeline of hundreds more flooding across the Rio Grande from Mexico every day, a humanitarian disaster was unfolding and the media were starting to pay attention.