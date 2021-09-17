General Milley Did His Job | RealClearPolitics

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was right to reassure China during the turbulent final days of Trump's presidency that the US was not going to suddenly, recklessly start a war with them, writes Ret. Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling. Milley was reacting to the realities on the ground, and those crying 'outrage' and wanting him to resign need to understand how these actions work, how they are extremely beneficial to the security of the United States, and how taking them is truly tied to the responsibility associated with the Chairman's position.