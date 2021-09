Don't bat an eye at Democrats' modest plans to raise $170 billion over a decade by hiking the top marginal income tax rate from 37% to 39.6% for Americans earning more than $400,000 ($450,000 for married couples). The rich can afford to pay a bit more on their last dollars earned, and the proceeds would go toward worthy benefits like paid maternity and paternity leave for families; vision, dental and hearing care for the elderly; and free community college for adults.