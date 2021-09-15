 Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley Is In Crisis | RealClearPolitics

Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley Is In Crisis

Jonathan Swan, Axios September 15, 2021

(AP Foto/Susan Walsh)

When Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley goes before Congress on Sept. 28, he may face some of the most hostile questioning of any modern four-star general.Driving the news: Newly released excerpts from "Peril" by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa — detailing secret moves by the nation's highest-ranking military officers to manage national security risks that he perceived Donald Trump posed in the final days of his presidency — are driving questions about whether Milley went too far. 

