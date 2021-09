A key group of Democratic senators, including centrist Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), introduced a new voting rights bill on Tuesday that would expand access to the ballot for millions of Americans, ban partisan gerrymandering, and crack down on dark money groups. It’s expected to receive a vote in the Senate as soon as next week, setting up a showdown with Republicans who intend to block it and a reckoning within the Democratic caucus over whether to reform the filibuster to pass it.