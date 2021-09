Kent Sepkowitz writes that, after two months of dramatically rising Covid-19 cases, the rolling 7-day average of new daily cases in the US has decreased. But if we have learned anything it is that the Covid-19 pandemic isn't going to miraculously disappear. So what do we make of this glimpse of hope that we might be gaining the upper hand over the Delta variant? Accept it for what it is: a small step forward in a long, cold war -- and very unlikely to be the final battle.