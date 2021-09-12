 U.S. Must Learn From the Failed Global Neoliberal Project | RealClearPolitics

U.S. Must Learn From the Failed Global Neoliberal Project

Andrew Michta, 1945 September 12, 2021

The United States has finally left Afghanistan – twenty years after the original failed mission to bring Osama Bin Laden and his criminal gang to justice morphed into a nation-building project, breathtaking in scope and ambition. The national humiliation over the chaos that attended the withdrawal itself will without a doubt linger for some time, but the larger question is whether this long-overdue withdrawal will trigger more than endless forensics of punditry as to what went wrong and when. Rather, we need genuine soul-searching as to why this great country has found itself at this juncture at this time, and what must be done to regain our footing and move forward.

