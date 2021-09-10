Liberals, Stand Up for This Professor | RealClearPolitics

Oppressive. Terrifying. Disgusting. Those are some of the nicer words that my fellow liberals have used to denounce GOP efforts to restrict teaching around race in American classrooms. In over 20 states, Republican lawmakers have proposed measures that would prohibit instruction of the 1619 Project, Critical Race Theory, or — to quote language used by many of these bills — any lesson that makes one group experience guilt or anguish for what its members did. In short: no discussion of racism, please. Someone in the room might feel bad.