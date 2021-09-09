 Black People Who Oppose Critical Theory Are Being Erased | RealClearPolitics

Black People Who Oppose Critical Theory Are Being Erased

Erec Smith, Newsweek September 9, 2021

Our current moment is often described as a "racial reckoning." In reality, what this often means is that a narrative about Black victimization has gone mainstream. We hear endlessly about systemic racism, white supremacy, the black/white income gap, and police brutality. So powerful an ideology has this narrative become that those of us who pose a credible counter-narrative—black anti-woke writers, for example—frequently find our words being misconstrued in an effort to staunch their impact.

 

