Elizabeth Holmes’s Last Pitch | RealClearPolitics

Over the course of what must have been several uncomfortable days for her in the summer of 2017, Elizabeth Holmes sat in a San Francisco conference room and answered questions asked by lawyers from the Securities and Exchange Commission. They were deposing her about her actions as the founder and CEO of Theranos, the once-lauded start-up that unraveled in spectacular fashion following a Wall Street Journal investigation revealing that it had lied to the world about its progress for years on a blood-testing technology.