I serve as an advisor to the Woodson Center, and at a recent meeting, a very interesting debate broke out. If you’re not aware of the Woodson Center’s work and mission, I recommend checking it out—especially the 1776 Unites project, in which I am involved. For 40 years, the center and its founder, Bob Woodson, have worked tirelessly to try to solve some of the most tenacious social problems in the US. You can see in the video below that Bob is a force to be reckoned with.