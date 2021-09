Democrats hold a nearly two-to-one advantage in voter registration in California. Governor Newsom has the power of incumbency. In the General Assembly, 59 of the 80 seats are held by Democrats. In the state Senate, 31 of the 40 seats are held by Democrats. A Republican has not won a statewide race for the United States Senate in more than 30 years. Yet, Newsom is facing a tight recall election coming up on September 14.