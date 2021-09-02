 Why Does Fox News Have Graham On Night After Night? | RealClearPolitics

Why Does Fox News Have Graham On Night After Night?

Mark Steyn, SteynOnline September 2, 2021

Why Does Fox News Have Graham On Night After Night?
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

A fortnight ago, I wrote: With respect to Afghanistan, the puppeteers waggling the dead husk that is Joe Biden have made a political calculation - that, on the home front, the fact of departure will count for more than the manner of departure. Joe's not a ubiquitous figure in the news cycle the way Trump was, so he can sit in the basement for a few more days - and, in electoral terms, America's total humiliation in its umpteenth unwon war in some krappistan no one can find on a map will ultimately work for the Dems.

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2021 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site