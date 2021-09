In 2010, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrat Party stopped at nothing to pass the wildly unpopular big government healthcare plan known as Obamacare. The knowing and deliberate disregard for the wishes of the American people led to one of the worst defeats in the history of Congressional elections, with Pelosi losing her Speakership and Democrats losing 6 Senate seats and 63 House seats in what former President Barack Obama famously described as a “shellacking.”