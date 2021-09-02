The Mortal Threat to Democrats' Leftist Dreams | RealClearPolitics

Back in 2002, left-leaning political scientist Ruy Teixeira, along with the left-leaning writer John Judis, wrote one of the most influential books ever in Democratic Party politics. The Emerging Democratic Majority argued that demographic trends in the United States favored the party, that as the country grew to have relatively fewer and fewer white people, and more and more Hispanic people, a Democratic majority would emerge that would control American politics long into the future.