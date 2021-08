John P. McCormick, the longtime award-winning editor of the Chicago Tribune’s editorial page, is one of the most elegant writers I know. For years he tried to guide Illinois and Chicago toward fiscal sanity. For that he made Rod Blagojevich’s enemies list. He is a valued friend and colleague, and it is my great honor to welcome him as the first guest columnist here. As you will read, McCormick brought his “A” game today. -JSK.