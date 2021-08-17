Reining In China: How to Make Beijing Pay | RealClearPolitics

The Wuhan “lab leak” theory regarding the origin of the Coronavirus pandemic looks more credible than ever. But the CCP continues to lie about it, repeatedly claiming that the virus originated in the U.S. In the words of Matthew Continetti, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), “the dishonesty and incompetence of the Chinese Communist Party turned a national crisis into a global one.” Every American has paid a price, either through a loss of income, a business, freedom, or even life. According to researchers at the University of Southampton in the UK, if the Chinese regime had been more transparent 18 months ago, cases could have been reduced by anywhere from 66 percent to 95 percent.