White Identity Politics Explains Opposition to Critical Theory | RealClearPolitics

Critical race theory is quickly becoming the Republican Party's favorite culture-war cudgel. From April to mid-July, Fox News mentioned it nearly 2,000 times, per Media Matters, a left-leaning media watchdog that tracks right-leaning media outlets. In fact, since February, mentions of the theory have more than doubled month-over-month on Fox News with prominent Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Ted Cruz, all railing against it.
Read Full Article »