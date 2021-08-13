White Identity Politics Explains Opposition to Critical Theory | RealClearPolitics

Critical race theory is quickly becoming the Republican Party's favorite culture-war cudgel. From April to mid-July, Fox News mentioned it nearly 2,000 times, per Media Matters, a left-leaning media watchdog that tracks right-leaning media outlets. In fact, since February, mentions of the theory have more than doubled month-over-month on Fox News with prominent Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Ted Cruz, all railing against it.