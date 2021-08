A striking number of the top Republican contenders for a 2024 presidential run are increasingly bucking commonsense measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and framing them as tyrannical, even as the delta variant of the coronavirus wreaks havoc on their own constituents. Call it the "Make Covid Great Again" agenda — a commitment to gamble on people's lives to stand out as conservative leaders and stay at the front of the pack for a potential White House bid.