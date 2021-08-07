Biden's Not-So-Great New Normal | RealClearPolitics

The summer in a president’s first year of office is often the moment the novelty wears off, and the limits to what’s possible come more clearly into view. It was when Bill Clinton, after a dreadful start, came crashing down to earth at 39 percent approval; when George W Bush fell to 50 percent (before 9/11), Obama was sideswiped by the Tea Party, and Trump collapsed in the early polling. It’s not dispositive, as all these examples prove. Presidents can recover from rough starts to two-term successes. And Biden has large public, bipartisan support on infrastructure (65 - 28) and his massive social spending proposal (62 - 32) — his key priorities.