Affirmative Action Is the Real 'Systemic Racism' | RealClearPolitics

Classical music is under attack by the “woke” because the overwhelming majority of classical musicians are either Asian or white. Heather Mac Donald tells the depressing story. Her whole article is worth reading, but for now I want to focus on this: in recent history, orchestra auditions have generally been “blind,” i.e., the performer is behind a screen so that the judges are not influenced by his or her gender, race, or whatever. Liberals now are demanding an end to blind auditions: