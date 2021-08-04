Defunding, Not More Police Presence, Will Save Communities | RealClearPolitics

I was born at what is now Sinai-Grace Hospital, a facility known for, among other things, its frequent treatment of gunshot wounds and traumatic violence injuries. As a person who grew up in Detroit, in what most would consider a relatively safe, manicured city neighborhood with beautiful historic homes, I heard gunshots repeatedly from my bedroom window. Despite being just blocks away from a local police precinct, the “popping” sound was loud and unmistakable. “Did you hear them out there shooting?” I’d ask my parents.