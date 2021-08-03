It's Crunch Time for Biden and the Democratic Party | RealClearPolitics

A couple of months ago, I spoke to Felicia Wong, the president and C.E.O. of the Roosevelt Institute, a progressive think tank with ties to the White House, about how Joe Biden was faring. Wong complimented the President on uniting his Party, focussing on the pandemic, and including a pathbreaking expansion of the child tax credit as part of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package that Congress passed in March; then she added, “I think the politics are going to get a lot more complicated from here.” That prediction turned out to be spot on.