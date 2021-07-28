What Jim Jordan Would Have Said on Jan. 6 Panel | RealClearPolitics

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi famously banned Republican Rep. Jim Jordan from the new select committee to investigate the Capitol riot. So when the committee met for the first time on Tuesday, Jordan was nowhere to be seen. But it turned out he was still attending a meeting of a select committee — the select committee on the coronavirus crisis. Pelosi, who said Jordan's presence would diminish the "integrity" of the Capitol riot committee, apparently did not feel he would have the same effect on the COVID-19 committee, of which he is a member.