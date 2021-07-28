Chuck Todd Thinks There Is No Liberal Media Bias | RealClearPolitics

NBC’s Chuck Todd gave a lengthy interview to the Verge in which he was asked about media bias. Specifically, the discussion started with whether or not Todd would allow Sen. Ted Cruz to appear on Meet the Press. Todd said he wasn’t sure he would because Cruz isn’t credible and may just be there to gaslight viewers. That led to a broader points about objectivity and fairness. According to Todd, the GOP has repeated claims of media bias to the point where even some liberals believe it.