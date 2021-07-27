Authoritarianism: It Can Definitely Happen Here | RealClearPolitics

How serious is the threat of authoritarianism in the United States today? A new book by two Washington Post reporters reveals that shortly before the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol last January, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned aides that the U.S. was facing a “Reichstag moment.” Milley was referring to the crisis in Germany in February 1933, one month after Adolph Hitler took power, when the German parliament was set on fire. Hitler and the Nazi Party used the opportunity to declare a national emergency, suspend Germany’s democratic constitution and ban opposition parties. Germany descended into fascist dictatorship for the next 12 years.