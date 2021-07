In a depressing New York Times piece titled “Loneliness Is Breaking America,” Michelle Goldberg discusses research that shows that being socially isolated, disconnected, and alone is highly correlated with being a rabid Trumpist, a QAnon believer, and/or a COVID truther. Goldberg quotes Damon Linker writing in the Week about recent studies that show the “number of both men and women who claim to have ‘no close friends’ increasing five-fold over the past 30 years.”