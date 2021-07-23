Looking on the Bright Side of the Left's Excesses | RealClearPolitics

History teaches that empires are most aggressive, seemingly confident, and reckless just before they crumble. Spain’s desengaño (disillusionment) set in soon after Philip “the Prudent” launched his doomed Armada to conquer England. British imperialism peaked with the massed extravagance of the 1911 Delhi Durbar, which initiated two generations of global retreat. Russia’s 1979 invasion of Afghanistan fit the pattern, seeming to herald a fresh level of Warsaw Pact expansion but instead beginning a decade of decline before the Berlin Wall fell, and the Soviet Union itself collapsed in 1991.