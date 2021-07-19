Still Bitter and Clinging in Western Pennsylvania | RealClearPolitics

Nestled among the gently undulating hills of Westmoreland County in Western Pennsylvania lies the village of Mount Pleasant. Established at the convergence of two Native American paths, it became a gateway to Colonial America's interior, attracting enterprising European immigrants and Revolutionary War veterans who opened taverns and inns and farmed the land. A thriving coke and coal industry eventually developed in the region that Henry Clay Frick, the Gilded Age titan who had worked in his uncle's store in Mount Pleasant, would consolidate into his growing empire.