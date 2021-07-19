Mask Is Off for Fugitive Dems | RealClearPolitics

It’s hard not to laugh at the fugitive Texas Democrats, now that five of them have been struck with COVID. Of course, the right thing to do is to wish them good health. But they must never lecture anyone about masks after posting selfies — from their chartered private jet, no less — in which not one of them was wearing a mask. Don’t CDC guidelines say you have to wear masks on planes? Not for Democratic lawmakers. It’s always one rule for them and a different rule for the peasants.