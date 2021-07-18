Joe Biden: 6 Months On, Reality Eclipses Early Euphoria | RealClearPolitics

The president reset the tone from the Trump era and passed a huge Covid relief bill but other priorities have hit formidable political obstacles Joe Biden holds a press conference with the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, in the East Room of the White House this week. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images Angela Merkel thrice called him dear Joe. He pledged unity in taking on democratic backsliding, corruption, phony populism. But he also warned: If we don't leave right now, we're going t