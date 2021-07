In a week of alarming behind-the-scenes accounts of Trump's presidency from a slew of new books, Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy headed to Trump's New Jersey Golf Club to plan the GOP's future with the ex-president, writes Julian Zelizer. Instead, Republicans -- and all Americans -- should see these new books as an urgent reminder of recent tumultuous history, and a new warning of the risks that are all too foreseeable, should they help Trump return to power.