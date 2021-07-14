Will Dems Lose '22 If GOP Platform Is 'Our Riot Was Good'? | RealClearPolitics

It’s a rule of politics that has held true in all but two instances in the post–World War II era: In midterm elections, the president’s party loses a big old chunk of seats in the House of Representatives. It is thus not difficult right now to find punditry that warns or assumes that Democrats will face significant losses in 2022, whether because of crime, undocumented immigration, “wokeness” (somehow), or simply because of Biden fatigue—whatever topic the pundit wishes to attach to the underlying principle that the voters, having empowered a president, can be counted on to decide after two years to disempower him a bit, so the system remains in appropriate two-party equilibrium.