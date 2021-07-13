While Western Leaders Virtue Signal, Xi's Power Grows | RealClearPolitics

If anybody had lingering doubts about the ruthlessness of the Chinese Communist Party, the speech President Xi Jinping delivered last week to mark the centenary of the party's founding should have removed them. Based on what Xi said, it is clearer than ever that China operates under a sinister dictatorship on par with the worst regimes of the 20th century. His government's default position is to rule by command. China's growing military might has begun to worry many people in the West. I fear they have woken up to this threat too late.