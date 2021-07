Murder in the U.S. has become political once again, an issue for both the left and the right. But the U.S. can’t afford to bicker on this. The nation is ranked in the global murder rate index worse than Pakistan, Sudan and Angola. Homicides in American cities rose an estimated 30% in 2020 and were up another 24% early this year. Los Angeles reported last week that shootings had spiked by half this year.