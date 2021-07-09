How CRT Undermines Military Effectiveness | RealClearPolitics

Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has come under fire for his apparent embrace of “critical race theory." When questioned by Republican members of Congress about the teaching of the theory at the U.S. Military Academy, he replied that although he had to “get smarter” on critical race theory, he thought it necessary “for those of us in uniform to be open-minded and be widely read, and the United States Military Academy is a university, and it is important that we train and we understand. And I want to understand white rage — and I’m white, and I want to understand it.”