7 Reasons to Be Optimistic About the Economy Right Now | RealClearPolitics

The U.S. economy is in the middle of an awkward transition. Like a groggy bear roused from hibernation, the country is no longer dormant due to the pandemic, but isn’t quite back in full form either. Millions remain unemployed, businesses are having trouble hiring, workers are still avoiding the office, and shortages of everything from lumber to computer chips have helped push up consumer prices. Economists are barking at each other about whether inflation could get out of control and Republican governors are booting their residents off of unemployment benefits to make them look for work. Some have wondered if the Biden administration spent too much money, too soon in its relief effort, setting us up for a hard landing down the line.